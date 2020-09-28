 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/ Bucharest partial data at 14:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.78pct, Gabriela Firea - 37.99pct

BEC
BEC Biroul Electoral Central

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party), won 42.78 pct of the votes for the office of Bucharest General Mayor, while the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate took 37.99 pct, according to the partial figures released by the Central Electoral Office (BEC) centralized by 14:00 hrs, after the counting of about 95.29 pct of the votes.

In third place is Traian Basescu, the PMP (People's Movement Party) candidate, former president of Romania (2005 - 2014, ed. n.) with 10.98 pct

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.