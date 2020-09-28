LocalElections2020/ Bucharest partial data at 14:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.78pct, Gabriela Firea - 37.99pct

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party), won 42.78 pct of the votes for the office of Bucharest General Mayor, while the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate took 37.99 pct, according to the partial figures released by the Central Electoral Office (BEC) centralized by 14:00 hrs, after the counting of about 95.29 pct of the votes.In third place is Traian Basescu, the PMP (People's Movement Party) candidate, former president of Romania (2005 - 2014, ed. n.) with 10.98 pct
