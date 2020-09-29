 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/Chief Commissioner Ionut Dana: Man caught carrying 473 minutes

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri locale 2020 vot

A man was caught with 473 minutes following Sunday's local elections, according to the Chief of Bucharest's Sector 1 Police, Chief Commissioner Ionut Dana.

"We are conducting investigations through the 4th Police Station, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office with the Sector 1 Court, for the crime provided by art. 391 regarding the forgery of documents and electoral records," said Ionut Dana, at the headquarters of the Sector 1 Police.

He said people from several political parties had been heard.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.