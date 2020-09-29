LocalElections2020/Chief Commissioner Ionut Dana: Man caught carrying 473 minutes

A man was caught with 473 minutes following Sunday's local elections, according to the Chief of Bucharest's Sector 1 Police, Chief Commissioner Ionut Dana.

"We are conducting investigations through the 4th Police Station, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office with the Sector 1 Court, for the crime provided by art. 391 regarding the forgery of documents and electoral records," said Ionut Dana, at the headquarters of the Sector 1 Police.He said people from several political parties had been heard.