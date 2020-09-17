LocalElections2020/Ciolacu: Grindeanu would have been arrested, had he misused reserve fund money

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu Thursday told a press conference held in western Resita, that if Sorin Grindeanu had been prime minister and he would have given a government decision by which the reserve fund at the prime minister's disposal be split "so as to buy mayors", he would have been arrested.

Ciolacu says about the allocation made by Ludovic Orban that it is a "shenanigan", a term with which he also referred to the candidacy of the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, in the local elections at the level of Caras-Severin County.

"I have seen even more terrible things at Mr. Orban, how he splits the money so as to buy mayors. (...) If you had done it [Sorin Grindeanu - ed.n.], you would have been arrested. (...) Shenanigans, they are called, exactly what Minister Vela did. Shenanigans, with an ID made a month ago, to run for Caras-Severin with eyes on I don't know what mountain - I know what mountain, but I also say that, in general, but it's a little smaller," said the PSD leader.

"We have never, in 30 years, had a situation like this, that there should be no criteria other than the political one. Never, please check. It is the first time in 30 years when money is split this way. If I had done something like this as a former prime minister, I think I would have been arrested at the government meeting," said the first vice-president of PSD, former prime minister, Grindeanu.