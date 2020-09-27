LocalElections2020/ Ciolos: USR-PLUS - a new political force; we witness historic moment

For the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance it is a historic moment, Alliance co-chairman Dacian Ciolos said, after the exit polls results were announced.

"You have in front of you a new political force of Romania, as we promised, as by your side, for four years, we have been building this political project. Today I can nothing but thank the 20,000 USR PLUS candidates who ran for town halls and local council seats everywhere in the country," Ciolos said.At the same time, he addressed the teams in the polling stations."Stand on the barricades until the final moment. The votes are still being counted. There have been theft attempts today, please be very attentive, because the results are being weighed until the last moment. One thing is for certain - we are witnessing a historic moment for the USR PLUS Alliance," he pointed out.