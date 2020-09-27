 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LocalElections2020/Exit-poll CURS - Avantgarde: Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6 - won by candidates supported by PNL and USR PLUS Alliance

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri locale 2020 vot

Four of the six mayoralties in Bucharest were won, on Sunday, by the candidates supported by the National Liberal party (PNL) and the USR PLUS Alliance, namely Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6, and in the other two districts - 3 and 4 - the mayors in office have kept their mandates, according to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.