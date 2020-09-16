LocalElections2020/Iohannis: There is currently no need to discuss postponement of elections

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that there is currently no need to discuss about the postponement of the local elections, noting that things will be well organized in this election.

"There is currently no need to discuss the postponement of the elections. Things are organized, they will be well organized and different than in June. Now we know much better how to approach this epidemic, but everyone's approach, individually, is essential. Physical hygiene and hand hygiene remain the only obstacles between the virus and us, and we must all be aware of this, and if we do everything we can, then we will restrict the spread of the virus. The polling stations will have everything they need at their disposal, from spare masks to disinfectants, separate circuits and everything else that has been prepared. I think we can go and express our vote if we follow all the rules," the head of state told a conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

On the other hand, he pointed out that no new restrictions are in place at this time in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Relaxation measures were taken when experts, epidemiologists said that one measure or another could be taken. I believe that Romania has acted with sufficient caution and I believe that more and more citizens understand that this precaution mustn't be expected only from the authorities, but from each one of them. This is why I practically ask Romanians every week to wear a mask, to keep their distance and to take special care of hand hygiene when they come from the city. In this way, we can live our lives close to normal, with minimal sacrifices and we can curb the spread of the virus, until, obviously, we hope to have a vaccine as well. (...) No new restrictions are currently expected," explained President Iohannis.