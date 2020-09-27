LocalElections2020/Kelemen Hunor: Elections had a good organization and turnout, under pandemic conditions

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor declared on Sunday, after the closing of the polls, that the local elections were well organized and that the turnout was good, under pandemic conditions.

"The local elections were organized in special conditions, extremely atypical. We found that it was a good organization and, by respecting the rules, there was a voter turnout similar to the one at the 2016 local elections. (...) There are several counties where we have candidates, counties where turnout was higher than the national average, such as the counties of Mures, Bihor, Salaj and Satu Mare, close to the national level. From this point of view, we consider that under these special conditions there was a good turnout," said Kelemen Hunor.He also said that he does not have enough data yet, but he believes that UDMR will win over 200 mayoralties, as well as four county councils.