LocalElections2020/Marcel Ciolacu, confident of PSD winning local elections in Timis County

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday in Timisoara that he is convinced the PSD candidates will win the local elections in Timis County, who will also get a good score even in Timisoara, the county capital, where the Right electorate has elected the mayor since 1990.

"We have quality candidates, specialists, young people, not defectors, not criminals, not a modest opponent like the one Calin Dobra has [PSD candidate for chair of the Timis County Council] (...). It depends on what the people of Timisoara want, if they want a man with proven administrative experience or want a land dealer as chair of the county council," Ciolacu told a news conference.He added that he is firmly convinced that together with the candidates running on the local electoral tickets, PSD will outscore the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR).Ciolacu also spoke about the fact that "the bill on granting vouchers for children, initiated by Raluca Turcan [of PNL] when she was in the opposition and voted on by PSD, was cut by the government of which Turcan is a part."He added that PSD voted in Parliament the other day for an amendment to the organisation of the general election, announced by a government decision for December 6, but that it has clear information that "all European capitals and countries do not allow on their soils holding elections and opening polling stations necessary for Romanians abroad to vote."He also called on President Klaus Iohannis, "to put on the hat of the president of the country as soon as possible," to detach himself from the PNL national chairman and to call all political forces to consultations and "serious discussions on the real problems facing the Romanians."PSD First Deputy Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said in his remarks that the list of party candidates in these elections is a quality one, "we do not have convicts on these lists like others, we do not have political defectors like others, we have new people who know good administration and who are convinced that they will receive the vote of the citizens. We can rebuild that team that consolidated PSD in the 2016 elections."The PSD candidate for the leadership of the Timis County Council Calin Dobra, pointed out, in a short presentation, that PSD has always a been a team with strength and unity, regardless of the periods it has gone through."I am running for another term because I have come to the conclusion, with my colleagues, that there is a need for continuity in the public administration. There was a time of challenges, and now I can say that the stocktaking is satisfactory, with new projects, some pilot ones," said Dobra.