LocalElections2020/Nicusor Dan: Today is new Bucharest's birthday

Deputy Nicusor Dan, candidate to the Capital's General Mayor office, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) alliance, said on Sunday evening, after the announcement of the exit polls results, that he is confident that after the vote counting he will be the new mayor of Bucharest.

"Today is the birthday of the new Bucharest. I am confident that after the vote counting I will be the Capital's mayor," he said, during a press statement held at his campaign headquarters.According to the CURS - Avangarde exit poll results, independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance garnered on Sunday 47.2% of Bucharesters' votes for the Capital's General Mayor position, and the current mayor, Gabriela Firea, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate, was credited with 39% of the votes.