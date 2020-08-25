 
     
LocalElections2020/ Nine candidates race for mayor of Bucharest Sector 4

primaria sector 4

Nine candidates have entered the race for the position of mayor of Bucharest Sector 4, taking place on 27 September.

The electoral competition sees hopefuls from several walks of life on party lists, and also an independent, as follows: physicians, sitting mayors, political scientists, lawyers, economists, law experts.

The following political formations submitted candidate lists for the Bucharest Sector 4 Local Council: the PSD (Social Democratic Party) - PPU (Humanist Power Party, social-liberal) Electoral Alliance, PMP (People's Movement Party), PER (Romanian Ecologist Party), the Independent Social Democratic Party (PSDI), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), PNL (National Liberal Party), PRM (Greater Romania Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Solidarity, and Unity Party) Alliance, Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance.

