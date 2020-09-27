LocalElections2020/Orban says he is satisfied with the way the elections unfolded: Turnout was significant

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, is satisfied with the way the local elections unfolded, stating that there was a significant turnout.

"I'll tell you yes. Of course there were exceptions, there were queues. I'm sorry. There had to be queues, but on the other hand we were forced to take health protection measures. The turnout was significant, a good turnout, above many people's expectations. I thank all the Romanians for having voted and for continuing to vote until 21:00 hrs.," Orban said on Sunday at the PNL headquarters, asked whether he is content with how the local elections went.As regards the turnout in Bucharest, the PNL leader claimed that it is "relatively good" in pandemic conditions. He said he was impressed by the fairness of the citizens who came to the polls."I have not seen cases with citizens who did not observe the health protection rules that have been established by regulations and I am really impressed and I thank the Romanians for understanding and I am convinced that from the electoral process, from the exercise of the vote by citizens, I hope that there will be no cases of illness or that there will be a minimum number of cases," Orban added.The PNL leader spoke of a victory in this election and showed that the Liberals are already thinking of alliances."It is clear that it is a victory, but for it to be a definitively sealed victory, the minutes of vote counting in each polling station, in each constituency must be completed, so that we know the exact result. (...) We are already beginning to strategize the alliance policy in every county, in every municipality. Obviously, we have as priorities in the alliance policy the formations with affinities with which we will try to form the majority," said Ludovic Orban.He said the Liberals would run a parallel count."We are organizing to ensure the correctness of the vote counting. We have asked all our delegates to be careful, to count the votes in accordance with the legal provisions, to ensure the parallel counting, to ensure the information for the parallel counting, which is what any organization does on election day," Orban said.