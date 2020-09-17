LocalElections2020/Orban: Throwing mud at political opponents, national sport for PSD and paid journalists

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday, in Eforie, that throwing mud at political opponents, on the last hundred meters of the electoral campaign, has become a national sport of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and paid journalists with black money or with the money of public institutions by the Social Democrats.

The statement was made by Orban after the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Costel Alexe, the Liberal candidate for the presidency of the Iasi County Council, was asked by journalists how he comments on the accusations that he plagiarized his doctoral thesis in 2012 and the fact that PSD - in a Facebook post claims that he should have been fired, according to a principle stated by President Klaus Iohannis.

He mentioned that Romanians are not interested in street gossip, but in projects for the development of the country.

Minister Costel Alexe declared that his doctoral thesis was not plagiarized, and this is a vicious attack on the institution where he attended the doctoral school.