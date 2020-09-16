LocalElections2020/Ponta: I left project for Comarnic-Brasov motorway,Orban should have courage to start it, he has protection

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban could sign for and start the project of the Comarnic-Brasov motorway, "should he only have the courage", "because he has protection", the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, stated on Wednesday, in Brasov, mentioning that, in 2015, he left the project at the Government, completed both from the point of view of ensuring financing, as well as the companies that were to build it.

"Everything was finalized - financing, companies to do it, and the fact that then, for strictly political reasons, criminal cases were started against me, and the Transport Minister was a base misdeed and behold, five years have been lost. Maybe now Mr. Orban, not having the issue we had then - with Ms. Kovesi starting criminal cases against us for nothing, just to prevent the works on the motorway - will build it because the project is there, the money is there, he only has to have the courage to start it. They blocked us back then. I thought Ciolos [ed.n. - former prime minister, PLUS leader] would get it going, not even those after him did it, maybe now Orban will do it because he has protection," said Ponta, in a press conference.In what regards another major project for Brasov County, the regional hospital, the Pro Romania leader emphasized that it can be carried out only in public-private partnership and only with an "enlightened" local administration."Since 2015, when the EU program [Large Infrastructure - e.n.] was signed, the money was allotted for three regional hospitals - Iasi, Cluj and Craiova. I would like the money came from the budget, but I advise you not to trust in it. And then, the only possible thing is a public-private partnership between the local authorities and a private company to build it. There is such a thing in Europe, yet for this you need an enlightened administration that wants to do this above all else," Ponta said.The chairman of the Pro Romania Party, Victor Ponta, has participated, on Wednesday, in a meeting with the county organization and the party's candidates for Brasov County in the local elections that took place in the Citadel of Brasov.