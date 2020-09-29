LocalElections2020/Ponta: In Bucharest we made obvious mistake by running in alliance unknown to voters

In the parliamentary elections, Pro Romania will have only its own candidates and the Pro Romania logo, said on Monday the party's leader, Victor Ponta, who adds that he will assume the candidacy for the Chamber of Deputies on the Bucharest list.

"In Bucharest, we made an obvious mistake by running in an alliance unknown to voters, with a logo and by a conventional political message in a battle in which the main opponents radically radicalized the speech. The hard lesson is taught: in the parliamentary elections Pro Romania will only have its own candidates and the Pro Romania logo - I will fight directly together with the Pro Romania team in Bucharest and I will run for the Chamber of Deputies on the list in Bucharest. At national level, I congratulate my colleagues who were elected mayors, local councilors and Pro Romania councilors from 23 county councils / in other counties a few hundred votes missed in order to cross the political threshold of 5% - but throughout the country our organizing efforts will continue and, I am convinced, the result in the parliamentary elections will show a significant increase in the share of Pro Romania," Ponta wrote on Facebook.He admits that he "made important mistakes," but "the presence in 23 county councils (plus thousands of Pro Romania local councilors), as well as the political vote of 7.6% represents a relevant starting point"."But the most important battle is always the next battle: the December 2020 parliamentary elections," Victor Ponta wrote.