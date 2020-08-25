 
     
LocalElections2020/ Sixteen seeking office as Bucharest Sector 2 mayor

Primaria Sector 2

There are sixteen registered bids for mayor of the Bucharest Sector 2 in the elections due on September 27, with the seekers of local office including law experts, mathematicians, journalists, sociologists, company managers, psychologists, engineers, drivers, reserve officers, programmers, coaches, economists, dentists.

The political formations that submitted candidate lists for the Sector 2 Local Council are as follows: the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the USR PLUS Alliance, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - with actress Magda Catone topping the list, the Greater Romania Party (PRM), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Independent Social Democratic Party, the Party of the National Identity Force, the Alliance for Romanian Unity, the Romanian Ecologist Party, the Romanian Patriots' Movement, the Pro-Bucharest 2020 Alliance, the ADER-Humanist Power Party (Social-Liberal) Electoral Alliance, the Alliance for Education and Reform Party, the European Romania Party, the RE: START Romania Party and the Faithful People's Party.

