LocalElections2020/Tariceanu, after stations closed: Profoundly dissappointed with results

Digi24
Călin Popescu Tăriceanu

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Sunday, after the polling stations closed, that his party's results in the local elections in the Capital were "a reason for profound disappointment."

"It seems that the ALDE has failed to reach the 5% electoral threshold in Bucharest and the other sectors, but we must wait for the results of the exit polls at 23.00, which will probably be more comprehensive. Until then, I must tell you that these results represent for me a reason for profound disappointment, it is a disappointment that I think I share with my colleagues, the candidates from the six sectors of Bucharest," said Tariceanu, at the ALDE headquarters.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu ran for the position of general mayor of the Capital and, according to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde, the ALDE leader was credited with 1.6% of the votes of Bucharest residents.

stiripesurse.ro
