LocalElections2020/Tomac: I presented Orban PMP's openness for majorities

The People's Movement Party (PMP) chairman, MEP Eugen Tomac, meets on Wednesday with the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, to discuss the possibility of creating majorities in county, municipal, town and communal councils and signing a protocol between parties.

"I talked yesterday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, I presented the opening of the PMP to create majorities everywhere, where we can make majorities together in county councils, in city councils, cities and communes. Today we will have a meeting to review exactly the issues that can be applied and implemented by signing a protocol between our parties," Tomac told