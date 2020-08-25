LocalElections2020/ Twenty candidates in the race for mayor of Bucharest Sector 1

Twenty candidates have entered the race for the position of mayor of Bucharest Sector 1, with the hopefuls for local office coming from all walks of life: engineers, doctors, lawyers, law experts, theologians, economists, journalists, architects, parliamentarians, shows the final list of the candidates published by Constituency Electoral Bureau No. 1. Apart from the party-backed mayoral contenders, there are also two independents in the race.

The following political formations submitted candidate lists for the Sector 1 Local Council: the People's Movement Party (PMP), the USR PLUS Alliance, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Pro-Bucharest 2020 Alliance, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Humanist Power Party (PPU, Social-Liberal), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Green Party, the Independent Social Democratic Party, the Romanian Ecologist Party, the RE: START Romania Party, the European Romania Party, the Greater Romania Party (PRM), the Romanian Patriots Party, ADER, the Alliance for Romanian Unity, the Party of the National Identity Force, the Alternative for National Dignity Party, the National Unity Bloc, the Party of the Romanian Nation.

Four independents are also running for office in the Local Council.