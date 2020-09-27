LocalElections2020/UPDATE Exit-poll CURS-Avantgarde: Candidates supported by PNL, USR PLUS Alliance win in Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6

Four of the six mayoralties in Bucharest were won, on Sunday, by the candidates supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, namely Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6, and in the other two districts - 3 and 4 - the mayors in office have kept their mandates, according to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde.

In District 5, two candidates obtained the same score.In District 1, Clotilde Armand, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate garnered 47% of the Bucharesters' options, while Daniel Tudorache, the PSD candidate, obtained 37.7%, followed by Ioana Constantin (People's Movement Party, PMP) with 7.5%, Adina Magdalena Alberts (Alliance Pro Bucharest 2020) - 1.8% and Amalia Nenovici (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ALDE) and Daniel Bucura (independent) with 1.5% each.In District 2, Radu Mihaiu, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate, obtained 42% of Bucharesteres' options, while Dan Cristian Popescu, the PSD candidate, obtained 31%, followed by Neculai Ontanu (the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party - the Humanist Power Party, ADER PPU-SL Alliance) with 12, 9%.In District 3, Robert Negoita (Alliance Pro Bucharest 2020) garnered 39% of Bucharest's preferences, followed by Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS candidate) with 34%, Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) with 14.1% and Mihail Neamtu (PMP ) with 8.1%.In District 4, Daniel Baluta, the PSD candidate, obtained 55% of the Bucharesters' options, while Simona Elena Spataru, the candidate supported by PNL and USR PLUS obtained 37%.In District 5, Cristian Bacanu, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate, obtained 27.3% of the electorate's preferences, at apr with Cristian Popescu Piedone (Humanist Power Party), while Daniel Florea, the PSD candidate, obtained 24.3% , and Marian Vanghelie (Independent Social Democratic Party) - 14.2%, Catalin Iliescu (PMP) - 4%, Ion Voicu (ALDE) - 1.3%.In district 6, Ciprian Ciucu, the candidate supported by PNL - USR PLUS, was voted by 48.2% of the voters, while Gabriel Mutu, the PSD candidate, obtained 35.2%, followed by Stefan Florescu (PMP) with 7.4%.