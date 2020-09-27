 
     
LocalElections2020/UPDATE Exit-poll CURS-Avantgarde: Candidates supported by PNL, USR PLUS Alliance win in Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6

AEP
alegeri locale 2020

Four of the six mayoralties in Bucharest were won, on Sunday, by the candidates supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance, namely Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6, and in the other two districts - 3 and 4 - the mayors in office have kept their mandates, according to the results of the exit poll conducted by CURS - Avangarde.

In District 5, two candidates obtained the same score.

In District 1, Clotilde Armand, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate garnered 47% of the Bucharesters' options, while Daniel Tudorache, the PSD candidate, obtained 37.7%, followed by Ioana Constantin (People's Movement Party, PMP) with 7.5%, Adina Magdalena Alberts (Alliance Pro Bucharest 2020) - 1.8% and Amalia Nenovici (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ALDE) and Daniel Bucura (independent) with 1.5% each.

In District 2, Radu Mihaiu, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate, obtained 42% of Bucharesteres' options, while Dan Cristian Popescu, the PSD candidate, obtained 31%, followed by Neculai Ontanu (the Adhere to Democracy Education and Reconstruction Party - the Humanist Power Party, ADER PPU-SL Alliance) with 12, 9%.

In District 3, Robert Negoita (Alliance Pro Bucharest 2020) garnered 39% of Bucharest's preferences, followed by Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS candidate) with 34%, Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) with 14.1% and Mihail Neamtu (PMP ) with 8.1%.

In District 4, Daniel Baluta, the PSD candidate, obtained 55% of the Bucharesters' options, while Simona Elena Spataru, the candidate supported by PNL and USR PLUS obtained 37%.

In District 5, Cristian Bacanu, the PNL - USR PLUS candidate, obtained 27.3% of the electorate's preferences, at apr with Cristian Popescu Piedone (Humanist Power Party), while Daniel Florea, the PSD candidate, obtained 24.3% , and Marian Vanghelie (Independent Social Democratic Party) - 14.2%, Catalin Iliescu (PMP) - 4%, Ion Voicu (ALDE) - 1.3%.

In district 6, Ciprian Ciucu, the candidate supported by PNL - USR PLUS, was voted by 48.2% of the voters, while Gabriel Mutu, the PSD candidate, obtained 35.2%, followed by Stefan Florescu (PMP) with 7.4%.

