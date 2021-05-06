Long-term foreign debt totals 91 billion euro at end of February

The long-term foreign debt totaled, at the end of February 2021, 90.947 billion euro, being 2 pct smaller than the one recorded at the end of last year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.

The direct public debt totaled 56.001 billion euro (57.307 billion euro at the end of 2020), of which 11,099 billion euro to multilateral institutions (financial credits), 13.4 million euro to bilateral institutions (financial credits), 44.803 billion euro bond issues, etc.

In what regards the guaranteed public debt, this stood, after the first two months of 2021, at 212.7 million euro, of which 102 million euro to multilateral institutions.

Long-term deposits of non-residents stood, on February 28, 2021, at 105 million euro, and the DST allotments from the International Monetary Fund stood at 1.17 billion euro.

According to the BNR data, at the end of February the short-term foreign debt totaled 32.668 billion euro (33.1 billion euro at the end of December 2020), reports Agerpres.