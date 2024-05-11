Look who's talking: Gabriela Firea, Nicusor Dan failed to solve heating problem (PNL's Burduja)

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Sebastian Burduja, criticized the general mayor, Nicusor Dan, and his predecessor, Gabriela Firea, for the fact that the heating network rehabilitation projects have been delayed for four years.
"The pace at which they worked means that this problem will last many years," Burduja said.
Regarding the rehabilitation of 210 km of heating network, with European financing (investment in the total value of 260 million euros), Burduja specified that, although the guide was published in 2015, the project was submitted only in 2019.
Burduja also stated that because of these delays, almost 200 million euros from European funds were "lost", even if the mayor Nicusor Dan managed to complete the project.
"The phasing of the project does not mean that it did not lose money, but it consumes the money from the next financial exercise, the one we are in now," he added.
The PNL candidate for Bucharest City Hall also stated that, according to the work schedule, at this moment 25% of the investment should have been completed, but that the current stage of the work is approximately 10%.
According to him, out of the 25 lots of the project, 16 do not have approvals, although many of them are under the competence of the Bucharest City Hall.
Burduja also invoked the opinion of some specialists according to which construction sites were opened "all over the city, in an electoral manner", but that this is not the right way to rehabilitate the network.
Sebastian Burduja also pleaded for a merger between Elcen (electricity network) and Termoenergetica (heating network), the modernization of the district heating network, in the context where "more than 2,000 tonnes of hot water flows, like through a sieve" every hour from the network, the modernization of the three CETs, the connection of CETs directly into the Transgaz network, as well as for the exploitation of geothermal energy from the north of the Capital.