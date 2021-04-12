Loredana Toma, named the best weightlifter of the European Championships in Moscow

Romanian athlete Loredana Toma was named the best weightlifter of the European Championships in Moscow, ended on Sunday, where she won three gold medals in 64 kg category.

Toma, who won the gold in the snatch with 114 kg, a new European record, won the clean and jerk with 130 kg, and in total - 244 kg, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to the Sinclair rankings, made up by the European specialized forum (EWF), Toma ranks the first place, with 317.1 points, followed by the British Sarah Davies (64 kg category), with 299.4 points, and by Kamila Konotop (Ukraine), 55 kg category, with 298 points. In fourth place is another Romanian, Monica Csengeri, triple European champion in 49 kg category, with 295.8 points.

Loredana Toma reached 12 gold medals won at the Europeans, after the triples achieved in 2017 in Split, 2018 in Bucharest and 2019 in Batumi.

Romania ended its participation in the European Championships in Moscow with a record of 13 medals: seven gold (Monica Suneta Csengeri - three in the 49 kg, Loredana Toma - three in the 64 kg, Raluca Olaru - 71 kg, snatch), four silver (Cosmina Pana - 45 kg, clean and jerk, Mihaela Valentina Cambei - cat. 49 kg, clean and jerk, Valentin Iancu-Ionadi - 55 kg, clean and jerk and total) and two bronze (Mihaela Valentina Cambei - 49 kg in total, Raluca Olaru - 71 kg in total).