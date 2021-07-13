Lorries leaving Romania via Giurgiu waiting 90 minutes for border control

Lorries leaving Romania via Giurgiu into Ruse, Bulgaria, on Tuesday had to queue over approximately six kilometres on the first lane of national road DN 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu and had to wait 90 minutes for border control.

"In the last 24 hours, a large number of lorries, namely 1,195, showed up to leave the country through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint (PTF). At the same time, a number of 1,380 motor vehicles showed up for border control exiting Romania, along with 167 minibuses, 20 coaches and 6,926 people. Through PTF Giurgiu, 1,204 trucks, 1,992 motor vehicles, 336 minibuses, 27 coaches and 7,036 people entered Romania in the last 24 hours," spokesperson for the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iuliana Butoi told on Tuesday.

According to the Border Police, the lorries leaving Romania via PTF Giurgiu had to wait 90 minutes for the border control and 30 minutes on the way into Romania, while the waiting time for motor vehicles was 20 minutes exiting Romania and ten minutes entering the country, Agerpres informs.