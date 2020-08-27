 
     
Ludovic Orban: 'I can't give president answer yet; Government's attitude - total war on crime'

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Thursday that for now he could not transmit anything to President Klaus Iohannis, who had asked the heads in the Interior Ministry to explain publicly the images and information published in the press on an alleged negotiation between the Police and members of the Duduianu clan, but stressed that his and the Government's attitude is one of "total war on crime."

"I can't give him an answer yet but as far as I'm concerned, my attitude is clear: a total war against crime, against organized groups that systematically break the law. And this is not my personal position, but of the Government I am leading," Orban said.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he would ask the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to explain publicly the images and information published in the press regarding an alleged negotiation between the Police and the members of the Duduianu clan.

