Ludovic Orban: Little by little PSD will get close to extinction

Head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban refrained Tuesday from commenting on the current situation in the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but stressed that this party is the Liberals' political adversary and "unless it understands that we are in a democracy," it will get close to extinction.

"PSD's way of doing politics in the last 30 years and, in fact, of all the offspring of the National Salvation Front, is a harmful, undemocratic, anti-European way that has blocked development of Romania, which has kept the enclaves of poverty in Romania, which has prevented the construction of a strong, competitive economy and has deliberately kept many areas of the country in a state of poverty. Our political adversary is the PSD and especially their way of doing politics, based on abuse, lies, misinformation, public money squandering, chasing away investors and isolating Romania internationally. For us, the PSD remains an adversary and we will be very vigilant and very attentive to everything PSD cooks up and everything that PSD does. In my opinion, if it does not understand that we are living in a democracy, that we are EU and NATO members, that we are a country where politics must be done like it's done in all the democratic countries, the PSD will get close to extinction," the Liberal leader said.