Ludovic Orban, on NATO Day: Romania - stability pillar in the region; We continue to be reliable allies of the Alliance

Romania is a pillar of stability in the region, due to its membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, and NATO Day is celebrated in our country under the sign of Euro-Atlantic solidarity, through constant support to member countries for limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, said the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Ludovic Orban.

"Today, on the first Sunday of April, we celebrate NATO Day in Romania, to mark two important events in Romania's history, namely Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance on March 29, 2004 and the official hoisting of the Romanian flag at NATO in Brussels, on April 2, 2004. Last year, in January, I met in Brussels with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, where I conveyed that the North Atlantic Alliance is fundamental to Romania, and our commitment to its success is one Nobody knew then that in a few months the worst health crisis would break out, that of the new coronavirus, which will cover the whole of humanity", reads a message sent by Orban on the social page, on the occasion of the celebration NATO Day in Romania.

He said that, like last year, NATO Day in Romania is celebrated under the sign of Euro-Atlantic solidarity, through the constant support, both logistically and with equipment and medical personnel, that the Alliance has given to member countries to limit the spreading of the virus."Romania is a pillar of stability in the region, due to its membership in NATO, by participating in Allied missions, especially in the Black Sea region and hosting, on its territory, the multinational structures of the Alliance. It is a commitment that our country has made, within this Security structure, for the defence of the citizens of the region. We continue to be reliable allies of NATO", Ludovic Orban also transmitted.