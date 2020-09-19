Ludovic Orban presents gov't projects in Moldavia's counties' road, railway infrastructure

Prime minister Ludovic Orban, chairman of the PNL (National Liberal Party) on Saturday has presented in a press conference in eastern Bacau, the government's projects in the road and railway infrastructure in the counties of Moldavia.

According to Orban, the ring road of Bacau will be ready ahead of schedule, saying that in the past 10 months of his government, the works have advanced from 36 pct to almost 70 pct. and added that the ring road of Bacau must be part of the expressway or motorway that is connecting the North with the South of Romania.

Also, said the Prime minister, the motorway Bacau - Brasov is going to be completed.

As for the railway infrastructure, Ludovic Orban said that one of his gov't's objectives is to upgrade the Pan-European Corridor IX, that is to link southeastern Constanta with northwestern Curtici.