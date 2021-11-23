Ludovic Orban says Iohannis will be reached by 'curses of the people he betrayed'

Former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban said today that "the teeth gnashing and the curses of the people he betrayed" will reach President Klaus Iohannis because "no one escapes who treads down on people".

"I can't help but say a few words about the tenant at the Cotroceni Palace. No matter how much he keeps under wraps, no matter how far away he stays from people, the teeth gnashing, the imprecations and curses of the people he betrayed will reach him in the end. No one escapes who treads down on people. With a crumbling level of confidence, with no legitimacy or moral authority whatsoever, Klaus Werner Iohannis is still making plans. The only plan he should make is how to best serve as menial to the Social Democrats, for Parliament to not clear the move to suspend him from office. Because in the event that he returns to the people for a referendum to remove him from office, his term will be cut short," Orban said at PNL headquarters after resigning from the party.

"Klaus Iohannis's goal is to destroy the party that has made him President. Even if he manages to plunge the confidence in what PNL has once been below sea level, as far as I am concerned I can only say this: PNL is where people with a strong belief in liberal values are, who respect the history and the huge achievements of our liberal forerunners. (...) Through my entire political activity I will continue the PNL policy begun in 1875. (...) We are leaving power for the opposition, we are in a situation where we prefer to head for the desert rather than endure slavery, in hopes that one day we will find the land of promise," Ludovic Orban said.

He maintains that "Florin Citu is no longer the de facto PNL Chairman" because it wasn't him the one to lead the negotiations for the formation of the new government.

Orban also said that the majority that is being built "through this alliance against nature, through this monstrous coalition is almost overwhelming" and therefore, opposition will have to be done with great intelligence, "using all the levers and arguments at hand."