Ludovic Orban: What happened at Apele Romane, to be assessed after elections

An assessment of the appointments at Apele Romane will be finalised after the parliamentary election, said Prime minister Ludovic Orban, stressing that all of the public positions should be occupied by contest.

"I will make an assessment on what happened at Apele Romane. The message I am sending is very clear: competence, fairness, hard work are fundamental to the occupation of public functions. I wish that all public functions, be they execution public functions or public functions of leadership, are occupied only by competition, to change the rules of competition in which they operate today, in which competitions can be rigged. They must be transparent, with previous publicity, so as to allow any person who wants to participate in the contest and who meets the conditions. The evaluation criteria must be well known and the evaluation committees should not be made up only of political decision-makers and that representatives of professional organizations or in different fields of expertise, representatives from universities from different specialties to participate," Orban said in an interview with AGERPRES.

He states that he has no knowledge of the media covered latest case, that of the son of the PNL (National Liberal Party, led by Ludovic Orban, ed. n.) mayor from Gura Raului who was appointed recently in the position of manager of the Sibiu Water Management System, lacking any expertise in the field.

"It is very difficult for a prime minister to control what is happening in every institution, in every county in the country, but when I receive information and believe that a decision must be made, I do not shy away from making a decision on one subject or another," Orban concludes.