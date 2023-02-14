 
     
LUX Film Days 2023, at opening of Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program

The Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Romania and Cinema Victoria in Timisoara invite the public, during the opening weekend of the Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture program, to discover the five finalist films of the LUX 2023 Audience Award, told Agerpres.

Triangle of Sadness, Close, Alcarras, Burning Days and Will-o'-the-Wisp are exceptional European titles, covering a diversity of themes, languages and co-producing countries: France, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Croatia and the United Kingdom, informs a press release of the organizers of the LUX2023 Film Days event.

After the screening, LUX films can be evaluated on the website www.luxaward.eu, until June 12, 2023, together with viewers from all European Union countries, and the film with the highest score will be the winner of the LUX Audience Award.

At the award ceremony, which will take place on June 14, 2023 in Strasbourg, 10 spectators chosen from among those who evaluated the films online will also participate.

The LUX Public Prize aims to draw attention to some social, political and cultural problems in Europe. It is awarded every year by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas.

