The National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will present a new "Ave Maria" show on September 19, from 19:00, at the "Mihai Eminescu" Amphitheater in Bucharest.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, as part of the "Ave Maria" event, held in the open air, actor Marius Manole will give a recital from the Psalms.

The children of the Young Beats - Cantus Mundi percussion ensemble, founded and trained by musician Zoli Toth, will also be on stage.

"The show will include organ solos, spectacular light projections, presented in a unique scenography, but also the photo exhibition "Via Dolorosa", which will welcome the spectators at the entrance, on the esplanade of the 'Mihai Eminescu' Amphitheater," informs the quoted source.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online, on the Bilete.ro platform. The cost of a ticket is 50 lei.

The "Ave Maria" event is in an addition to the Madrigal Summer Season, which took place from July 21 to August 16, and included five outdoor concerts.

The project is organized in collaboration with the "Mihai Eminescu" Cultural Center of Sector 2, the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus and the Comic Opera for Children.