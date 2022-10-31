Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir performs at Belgrade Music Festival

The Madrigal Choir travels to Serbia at the invitation of the organizers of Belgrade Music Festival - BEMUS, the oldest and most prominent classical music festival in the neighboring country, now at its 54th edition.The show presents the European Renaissance as a symbol to the Belgrade audience, with a staging supported by video mapping and lighting design, which illustrates the period of cultural flourishing of the era, but also the contemporary European musical renaissance.The first part of the program includes madrigals and motets composed by Thomas Morley, Orlando di Lasso, Juan del Encina, Hans Leo Hassler, Giovanni Gastoldi, Josquin des Pres, Johann Hermann Schein. In the second part, the Madrigal Choir will bring on stage works by contemporary European creators - Vytautas Miskinis, Knut Nystedt, Stevan Mokranjac, Cornelia Tautu, Alexandru Pascanu, Paul Constantinescu, Grigore Cudalbu.The show is directed by Emil Pantelimon, the lighting design is coordinated by Alin Popa, and the video mapping by Dorin Popovici.The "Music of the European Renaissance" event staged by the Madrigal Choir is part of the series of concept performances developed over the last three years. The productions are based on an innovative syncretic approach, which combines the unique sound of the ensemble with related elements of theatrical art, literature, scenography and video creation, the press release states.AGERPRES National News Agency is media partner of the event.