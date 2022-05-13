MAE: 10 representatives of Romanian Embassy in Moscow declared personae non gratae

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces that the Russian Federation has declared ten persons employed by the Romanian Embassy in Moscow to be personae non gratae, as a reaction to the similar gesture made by Romania on April 5, 2022, Agerpres reports.

According to a release sent, on Friday, by MAE, the decision of the Romanian authorities had as a basis the activities and actions of 10 Russian officials, who infringed the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.MAE reiterates the firm condemnation of the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the war crimes and other international crimes committed in this country by Russian forces.On April 5, MAE announced that Romanian authorities decided to declare 10 persons employed by the Russian Federation's Embassy in Bucharest as personae non gratae.