MAE: 85 Romanian citizens, seasonal workers in Germany positive for COVID-19; they are asymptomatic

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on Wednesday that 85 Romanian citizens working at a farm in Bavaria tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection between 28 May and 11 June. They are asymptomatic and currently placed in quarantine.

All costs regarding accommodation and food during the quarantine period are beard by the employer, which also pays a daily amount of 50 euro to each person, the MAE mentions. Moreover, other 19 Romanian workers, who tested positive at end-May, ended the quarantine period, they had two negative tests, thus they have already returned to the country. Furthermore, in the situation in which the Romanian citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 express their desire to return to the country, the employer shall take all the necessary steps after the quarantine and retesting period expires.

In this context, the MAE mentions that the respective farm is under the attention of the Consulate General of Romania in Munich ever since the beginning of May, a visit being paid on 6 May at its headquarters by Romania's Consul General in Munich. From the data gathered at the scene and from the pieces of information communicated by the farm representatives, it turned out that all the conditions of hygiene and safety at work were observed, all the messages regarding the hygiene norms being displayed in Romanian as well.

The MAE mentions that, so far, at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Munich, no consular assistance requests have been received regarding this situation on behalf of the Romanian citizens who carry out their activity at this farm.

The Consulate General of Romania in Munich maintains the dialogue with the employer and the local authorities, being ready to grant consular assistance, according to the legal remit and with the observance of the measures adopted by the local authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MAE brings to mind that the affected Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 (0) 1631927011 and 0049 (0) 1602087789. Moreover, the MAE mentions that the telephone number 0049 (0) 1602087789 is available until 30 June, being an additional line, specially created to report situations in the context of COVID-19.