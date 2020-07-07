MAE: 99 Romanians - confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus in Austria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) mentions on Tuesday that, following the sustained efforts of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna, the Austrian authorities informed that 99 Romanian citizens were confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, MAE mentioning that none of the persons diagnosed were hospitalized and no requests for consular assistance reached the diplomatic mission.

MAE shows that, through the Romanian Embassy in Vienna, it started actions ex oficio following information that appeared on July 1, in the local media, referring to the identification of a COVID-19 hotspot in the town of Linz and started, in emergency regime, actions with the local health authorities to obtain information regarding the existence of Romanian citizens among the persons infected. Furthermore, the representatives of the embassy also carried out demarches with the Romanian association medium in the area for additional information.

The Romanian Embassy in Vienna continues the dialogue with the local authorities, being prepared to grant assistance in accordance to its legal competencies and with strict respect of the measures adopted by the local authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the quoted source shows.

MAE reminds Romanian citizens affected that they can request consular assistance at the phone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna: 0043 1 503 2465, 0043 1505 2381, calls being redirected to the Center for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call center operators in emergency regime or at the emergency phone number of the embassy: 0043 699 117 26027.