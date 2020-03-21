MAE: A number of 227 Romanian citizens return to the country on Saturday

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday that a number of 227 Romanian citizens returned to the country from Italy, not having real possibilities to continue their stay on the territory of this state.

"In continuing the information communicated yesterday regarding the demarches of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry, in view of facilitating the return to the country of the Romanian citizens, non-residents, who are seasonal workers affected by the drastic restriction of the economic activities in which they were engaged in Italy, as well as the Romanian citizens who are in Italy in special situations without real possibilities to continue their stay on the Italian territory, the Foreign Affairs Ministry mentions that 227 Romanian citizens have returned today to the country," the GCS mentions.The Romanian citizens have been repatriated from Turin, Italy, with two charter type flights, operated by a private company, the quoted source showed."We renew the calls subsequently made regarding the avoidance of any foreign trips which are not absolutely essential and the recommendation that tourists or Romanian citizens who are temporarily abroad urgently return to the country. Furthermore, we also call on the Romanian citizens to prove understanding and responsibility, and responsibly assess the opportuneness of currently traveling abroad. Such trips can entail major risks, endangering the citizens' safety and their possibility to return to the country. Moreover, we call on the Romanian citizens with the domicile or residence abroad to strictly observe the recommendations of the authorities in these states and we underscore that trips to Romania are not advised. These trips can be affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states and can be an additional factor of spreading the COVID-19 infection, thus, endangering the safety of those back home," the GCS mentioned.