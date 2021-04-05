MAE advisory: Existing danger of wild or vaccine-derived polio virus spread

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs Romanian citizens that the World Health Organization (WHO) - IHR (International Heath Regulation) Emergency Committee has decided to extend the measure of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) following the recent assessment of the risk of the spread of wild-type or vaccine-derived poliovirus, agerpres.ro confirms.

Following the risk assessment, which takes into account the travel area, length of stay, activities and vaccination history, the list of countries for which polio vaccination is requested has been updated, as follows: Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Malaysia, Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of Yemen, shows an MAE release sent to AGERPRES.

For citizens who have not been vaccinated against polio in the last 12 months, the vaccination will be done four weeks before the trip or, in case of emergency, right before it, according to the same source.

The vaccination will be notified on the international vaccination certificate (according to the 2005 International Health Regulations) and will accompany the travel documents.

People who intend to plan a trip may not have the right to leave the territory of these countries, regardless of the border crossing point (road, naval, air), without the documents attesting to the polio vaccination. In order to avoid these situations, the citizens of the respective countries, who travel to Romania, will be asked for the international vaccination card, in which the vaccination is registered.

Vaccination is recommended for persons traveling to and from: the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, the Republic of Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Chad, the Ivory Coast, the Republic of Guinea, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Union of the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ghana, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Liberia, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Mali, Malaysia, the Republic of Niger, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of South Sudan, the Togolese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the dedicated Internet pages, namely: www.cnscbt.ro/index.php/polio, www.who.int/en/, /www.who.int/ihr/9789241596664/en, ec.europa. eu/consularprotection/content/home_en, www.mae.ro and reminds that Romanian citizens traveling abroad have at their disposal the application "Travel safely," which provides information and travel tips, as well as the alert campaign, the alert text service related to the information campaign "A text message can save your life!"