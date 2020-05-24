MAE announces repatriation of 277 Romanians from France and UK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announces the return to the country of 277 Romanian citizens in the French Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the MFA informs that, on Saturday evening, it facilitated the return to the country of 140 Romanian citizens who were on the territory of the French Republic and of 137 Romanian citizens from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Interior.

These were all steps taken to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens who were temporarily traveling abroad and who have been affected by the measures meant to protect people's health and by the traveling restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the same source, among the Romanian citizens repatriated from the French Republic are Erasmus students, people whose employment agreements have been terminated, tourists in transit from the United States of America and resident doctors who have completed their internship in this state.

The Romanian citizens repatriated from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are students, hospitalized persons who received the support of the British authorities for repatriation, homeless people, seasonal workers from the Jersey Island, in whose cases the two honorary consuls of Romania in St. Helier and Southampton and local authorities have worked together to facilitate repatriation.

Also, the efforts of the Romanian authorities allowed the return to Romania of four foreign citizens with their residence in Romania: two French citizens, a Canadian citizen, a family member of a Romanian citizen, and a British citizen.

The repatriation was ensured with two special flights operated by the Tarom company, on the routes Bucharest-Paris-Bucharest and Bucharest-London-Bucharest, the same source states.

Also, 76 French citizens who were on the territory of Romania were sent back home on board of a flight on the Bucharest-Paris route.

The MAE renewed the call for the people to always check the information published on the MAE website and on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad.