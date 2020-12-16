MAE condemns any form of xenophobia, racism and discrimination after two Romanians attacked in France

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) strongly condemns any act of violence and any form of xenophobia, racism and discrimination and reiterates the importance of continuing efforts at EU level to combat xenophobia, discrimination of any kind and hate speech.

The message comes in the context in which, on December 12, in Antony locality, three people were assaulted with a knife, two of them being Romanians.

According to the ministry, one of the two Romanian citizens has already been discharged from hospital, and the other Romanian citizen is still hospitalized. The MAE mentions that the representatives of the diplomatic mission in France contacted the two Romanian citizens, being still in permanent contact with them, with the local authorities and with the medical unit where the injured person is.At the same time, the French authorities launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and its nature, the perpetrator being investigated, at this stage, in terms of committing the crime of attempted murder committed on grounds of race, ethnicity or religion. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy in Paris, continues the dialogue with the local authorities, especially regarding the ongoing investigation and acts, according to its competences, for the observance of the rights of the Romanian citizens.MAE brings to mind that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Paris: +33 (0) 1 47 05 29 66, +33 (0) 1 47 05 27 55, +33 (0) 1 45 50 39 97, +33 (0) 1 47 05 10 40, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators in emergency mode or at the mission's emergency telephone number diplomatic missions: +33 (0) 6 80 71 37 29.