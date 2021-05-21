MAE: Dead body of Romanian killed in French parking lot to be repatriated next week

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Friday that, following the steps taken by the Romanian Embassy in Paris, the French judicial authorities have given their consent for the takeover of the dead body of the Romanian citizen who was killed in a parking in lot France for repatriation next week.

According to an MAE release sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian Embassy in Paris has taken steps to identify and notify the family of the deceased person and is in contact with them, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the notification of the Romanian citizen's death on the territory of the French Republic, the Romanian Embassy in Paris has taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the local authorities in order to obtain additional information on the circumstances of this incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Equally, the Romanian Embassy in Paris notified this case, through specific steps at the level of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to express its concern and concern about the deterioration of the security situation in the areas used by professional carriers for rest. In this context, the suggestion was also made to consider possible public safety measures in such areas, so that, in the future, such incidents can be prevented," the release reads.

The MAE states that the Romanian Embassy in Paris will maintain dialogue with the deceased's family and the French authorities, being prepared to provide specific consular assistance, including for completing the formalities related to the repatriation of the deceased's body and the issuance of the death certificate.