MAE: Embassies in Yerevan, Baku prepared to grant assistance to Romanian citizens during conflict in this region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), through the Romanian embassies in Yerevan and Baku, is ready to provide consular assistance to Romanian citizens, according to their legal remits and in strict observance of the measures adopted by the authorities of the respective countries, informs a press release of the MAE.

The Romanian Ministry recommends Romanian citizens to avoid making trips that are not essential in the area, to show maximum caution and to always get information from official sources about the possible changes of the travel conditions in the two countries.The clarifications come in the context of developments in terms of security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.At the same time, Romanian citizens are advised not to travel in the areas adjacent to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the international border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the Romanian citizens that it has issued two travel warnings for the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the recommendation to avoid any travel in certain areas/regions. Further information can be found in the Travel Warnings section of the MAE website.