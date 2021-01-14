MAE: Entering England only with negative COVID test - postponed to Monday

The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES.

However, the quoted source said, the measures apply for entering Scotland as of Friday, at 4:00.

Thus, all persons traveling to the United Kingdom may enter the territory of England on condition that they present a test with a negative result for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, carried out no more than three days prior. Molecular tests, such as PCR or derived technologies, LAMP or antigen are accepted. The result of the negative test must be originally written in English, French or Spanish, as translations are not accepted.At the same time, the certificate attesting the negative result must be presented in the original and must include the following information: name of the person tested, date of birth or age, test result, date of taking or receiving the sample, name of laboratory conducting the test, contact details, etc and the name of the test device. All currently available information on test requirements can be found at www.gov.uk.According to the British authorities, the presentation of a negative test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection does not exclude the mandatory self-isolation measure for a period of 10 days after arrival in England.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in London: 0044 20 76027328; 0044 20 7602 9833; 0044 20 7603 6694; 0044 20 76025193; 0044 20 7603 0572; 0044 20 7602 2065, of the Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh: 0044 (0) 131 524 9491, 0044 (0) 131 524 9492 and of the Consulate General of Romania in Manchester: 0044 (0) 161 236 0478; 0044 (0) 161 237 5513, 0044 (0) 161 236 9687; 0044 (0) 161 236 8995, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators on a permanent basis.Also, Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special, emergency situation have at their disposal the permanent telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (0044 7738716335), the Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh (0044 (0) 7951 858 445) and of the Consulate General of Romania in Manchester (0044 (0) 75 35 604 342).The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the websites londra.mae.ro, edinburgh.mae.ro, manchester.mae.ro and www.mae.ro.