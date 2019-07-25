 
     
MAE hails ambassador Cornel Feruta's nomination at helm of IAEA

MAE

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed on Thursday the nomination of Ambassador Cornel Feruta as acting Director General of the International Agency for Atomic Energy.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry hails the decision by the IAEA Board of Governors in 25 July 2019, through which Ambassador Cornel Feruta was nominated as Acting Director General of the UN atomic agency in Vienna. The ministry expresses belief that the experience and expertise of Ambassador Feruta will contribute to the strengthening of the IAEA paramount role at international level," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES reads.

The Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba also congratulates Cornel Feruta for his appointment at the helm of the IAEA, writing on his Twitter account that "a skillful diplomat always makes the difference."

Cornel Feruta was nominated for the position of Acting Director General of the IAEA until the member states will have an accord on a successor of recently deceased Yukiya Amano, the Vienna-based atomic watchdog announced on Thursday.

