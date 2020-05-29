The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expressed its appreciation for over the one hundred thousand servicemen, policemen, gendarmes and civilian personnel currently involved in UN peacekeeping missions, message sent on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, emphasizing the role of women in theaters of operations.

"MAE hails the marking this year of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, under the tagline 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Key to Peace', given the effective contribution of women in theaters of operations by dialogue with local communities, a good understanding of the complex issues and the solutions it offers to accomplish the mandates of the UN peacekeeping missions," MAE says in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Marking this day is important for Romania, which has an experience of nearly three decades of participation in UN peacekeeping missions, its contribution exceeding, over time, 10,000 members from amongst the servicemen, policemen and gendarmes, the release shows.

MAE emphasizes the fact that our country is presently participating in eight UN peacekeeping missions, the most important participation being that as part of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - MINUSMA.

"Starting with October 2019, Romania is contributing for the first time with aerial transport capabilities through the helicopter detachment of the MApN [Ministry of National Defence] deployed in Mali, as well as by the specialty personnel that ensures its complete functionality," according to the quoted source.