MAE, on Romania - Spain diplomatic relations: Most important role belongs to the Romanian community

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) celebrates on Wednesday 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain and emphasizes the "most important" role of the Romanian community settled in Spain.

"Beyond the political dialogue, the cultural and linguistic ties, marked by Latinity and doubled by growing cooperation, as well as the convergence of objectives at European, allied and multilateral level, have supported the constant evolution of the bilateral relationship. The most important role belongs to the Romanian community in the Kingdom of Spain, who has reached an exceptional level of integration and thus represents a true bridge between the two countries. The undisputed contribution of the Romanian citizens settled in the Kingdom of Spain is essential for the functioning of the economy of the host-country, being facilitated by the openness of the Spanish society," the MAE shows in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian foreign ministry adds that "this affinity motivates us to continue the path begun 140 years ago and to explore new ways of cooperation, in the immediate perspective of the 150th anniversary."According to the MAE, "at this anniversary moment, the excellent political dialogue is characterized by a substantial Strategic Partnership, common visions and a convergence of views on most issues on the European and international agenda, the dynamics of bilateral talks being confirmed by political consultations in Bucharest, on February 3, between Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez Laya".Located at the extremities of the EU and NATO border, Romania and the Kingdom of Spain "share the objective of projecting to the Neighborhood of the Union, both Eastern and Southern, the common European values.""In this sense, the deep and consistent attachment to multilateralism and international law, the protection of universal human rights and the promotion of the settlement of disputes of any kind by peaceful means remain fundamental constants of the international framework of action of Romania and Spain," the MAE said.