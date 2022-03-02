MAE on Verbal Note from Russian Embassy: It did not present characteristics of protest note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed, on Wednesday evening, the reception of a Verbal Note from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest (registered with MAE on March 2), by which the latter informs on unspecified, unfounded actions by which the social and property rights of Russian citizens residing in Romania were allegedly infringed.

According to MAE, the Embassy requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs take measures to cease and prevent these actions, Agerpres.ro informs.

The note did not present the characteristics of a protest note, MAE informs.

"As the said Verbal Note contained no concrete information regarding cases of infringement, MAE requested immediately, by phone, on March 2, 2022, the Russian Federation Embassy present some examples or data to help understand the situation and to establish the eventual necessary demarches. Until this time, the requested details were not received by MAE," informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Distinctly from the case presented, MAE informs that it had received previously, through a Verbal Note of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, a request for support to facilitate access to Romania of some freight transporters registered in the Russian Federation, in transit from Ukraine to third-party destinations. In this case, according to usual practice, MAE promptly informed the relevant authorities to dispose the necessary demarches and to grant full support.

"In conclusion, MAE holds no concrete data about the situation signalled by the Embassy of the Russian Federation. MAE believes that the Embassy's demarche, done in general parameters and without offering concrete examples and evidence to support the statements, as well as mentioning it in mass media by the representatives of the Russian diplomatic mission are of a nature to disinform public opinion. MAE recalls that the Verbal Note is the usual way and the most commonly used method of written diplomatic correspondence, especially between accredited diplomatic missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the accrediting state," MAE shows.