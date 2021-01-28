 
     
MAE: Restrictions when entering Norway

Entry into Norway will be permitted only for persons holding Norwegian nationality, persons residing or having their domicile in this country, family members of persons residing in that State, persons in transit in an airport and a few other categories.

The new measures enter into force on Friday and are valid until February 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

All other previously announced measures regarding the travel regime in Norway remain in force. Travel conditions in Norway in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic are available at www.mae.ro/node/51923.

