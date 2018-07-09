MAE: Romania and Republic of Kiribati establish diplomatic relations

The Joint Communique concerning establishing diplomatic relations between Romania and the Republic of Kiribati was signed during a ceremony that took place on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati.

According to a press release sent by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to AGERPRES, the document was signed, on behalf of Romania, by our country's ambassador in The Republic of Kiribati, with residence in Australia, Nineta Barbulescu, and from the Kiribati state, by the secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Peniita Kabubuke-Garisau.Then, during the course of the same day, Romanian ambassador in the Republic of Kiribati presented her accreditation letters to the president of the Republic of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau."This demarche registers on the line of Romania's consolidation efforts of its diplomatic presence in the South Pacific region, which aims to better capitalize cooperation opportunities, both in bilateral plan, as well as multilateral, especially at the level of the United Nations. Also, Romania's endeavor targets the increased importance granted to the region in the foreign policy of the European Union."