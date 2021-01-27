MAE: Romania supports Moldova in launching anti-COVID vaccination campaign; options to be discussed

A Romanian delegation, led by Ambassador Daniel Ionita and Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, will have preliminary talks with the relevant authorities of the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau on Thursday, in order to implement part of the assistance package offered by Romania, as announced by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of his official visit on December 29.

The delegation will share "good practices and lessons learned during the nationwide vaccination campaign," a press release of the Foreign Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday read.

"At the same time, the elements related to the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Moldova will be evaluated, the stage of preparations for starting the vaccination process will be analyzed and, taking into account the relevant mechanisms in the field at EU level, the options related to how the Romanian side will send the COVID-19 vaccine to the Republic of Moldova," states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.