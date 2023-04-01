MAE: Romanian citizenship of persons found dead at Canada-US border has not been confirmed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Saturday that, so far, the Canadian authorities have not confirmed the nationality of the eight people found dead at the border between Canada and the United States of America, referring only to the Romanian origin of some of them.

According to MAE, the Consulate General of Romania in Montreal has taken action following the information published in the media about a family of Romanian nationals found dead in the Akwesasne community (at the border between the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American state of New York) and has taken steps with the Canadian authorities to obtain information on the citizenship, identity and circumstances of their death.

Preliminary information obtained by representatives of the consular office from the Canadian authorities indicates that eight persons, including two minors, were found dead by drowning.

"Initially six people were found (five adults and one minor), and later, during the search and rescue procedures, two more people were found (one adult and one minor). So far, the Canadian authorities have not confirmed the citizenship of the victims, referring only to the Romanian origin of some of them and to the fact that the two minors had Canadian citizenship, with their Canadian passports also being found. An investigation has been launched in this case," the MAE said.

The Consulate General of Romania in Montreal has also contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the province of Quebec to obtain further information on this case. The consular office has received confirmation that the request has been forwarded to the competent Canadian authorities for a response.

Moreover, given that this case is being handled jointly by the Canadian and US authorities, similar demarches to those of the Consulate General of Romania in Montreal were also carried out with the US authorities by the Romanian Embassy in Washington, through the Home Affairs Attaché, and by representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in New York.

MAE informs that none of the diplomatic missions or consular offices of Romania in Canada and the USA have received requests for information or consular assistance related to this case.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian Embassy in Washington, the Consulate General of Romania in New York and the Consulate General of Romania in Montreal continue the dialogue with the competent authorities of the two countries and are ready to provide consular assistance, according to their competences. AGERPRES